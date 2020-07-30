All New SafeSeat™ Technology from Experience Offers Teams, Venues and Fans a Safe Way to Return to Live Events

Working in conjunction with existing ticketing systems, SafeSeat allows teams to prioritize season ticket holders and fans who are interested in attending events but delay actual ticket delivery until guidelines and capacity decisions are determined. Once guidelines are set, seats are assigned based on season ticket holder or fan classifications. With the option to limit the number of groups per row, SafeSeat helps reduce contact between fans as they move in and out of seats.

In a recent COVID-19 fan impact study conducted by Experience, 46 percent of fans responded that some type of social distanced seating would be preferred, and 43 percent wanted the option to return tickets should cancellation occur. The study, which garnered over 800 responses from fans who had attended a professional or collegiate sporting event in the past 12 months, affirmed the need for SafeSeat's social distance and flexible seating solution.

Junior Gaspard, Experience Chief Executive Officer noted, "SafeSeat permits teams and venues to rapidly respond and adapt to the latest safety procedures while ensuring seating strategies and overall capacity optimization, providing a safe way for fans to return to live events."

SafeSeat also offers flexible ticketing features such as Linking to help maximize inventory by wasting fewer seats and allowing fans to connect with other ticket buyers within their social distance circle. Additionally, Tap to Accept and Returns, provide an investment guarantee for both the fan and team, allowing fans to communicate whether they plan to attend; if not, the team or venue has the option to extend credit to the fan for future use while also creating the ability to let other fans attend.

Key Benefits of SafeSeat:

Allows teams and venues to manage fluctuations in guidelines on an event-by-event basis and delay ticket delivery closer to an event

Enables teams and venues to offer season ticket and single-game ticket models

Empowers teams and venues to optimize attendance and maximize revenue

Delivers the security fans seek while offering flexible and social ticketing features that preserve the camaraderie of live events and investment guarantees

For more information on SafeSeat and the Experience COVID-19 Fan Impact Study, visit expapp.com/covidresources or contact [email protected].

About Experience

Experience is reshaping the ticketing industry, empowering sports teams and live entertainment venues to unlock inventory opportunities, amplify the value of every ticket, and give fans better experiences through ticketing flexibility and subscriptions. Whether multi-event subscriptions, single-event tickets, guest tickets, returns, upgrades or more, the Experience product suite gives fans unparalleled flexibility to access live events on their terms, while teams control the inventory. Founded in 2011, Experience is a two-time winner of the SBJ Sports Business Awards and 2019 Atlanta Inno winner. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter at @ExpApp or visit expapp.com for more information.

