All-New Toyota Highlander Goes Wherever It's Needed in 2020 Big Game Ad

"This commercial truly highlights the all-new Highlander's incredible array of features, even greater capabilities and spacious interior," said Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The spot's message of 'go wherever they need you' speaks to the adventurous spirit of Highlander and its ability to help drivers tap into their inner hero."

The spot, which will appear in the first ad break of the fourth quarter, features the Highlander Platinum grade. The ad kicks off the "GO HIGHLANDER" campaign for the fourth-generation Highlander, the best-selling retail model in the midsize SUV segment since 2016.

"When Toyota approached me, I felt very flattered getting to play the hero in my first-ever Big Game commercial," said actress Cobie Smulders. "I'm a mom, and I love that I'm playing a mom in this ad. When I think of heroes, I think of women and moms - the toughest people out there - and to be able to represent that is a wonderful thing."

The spot was created by Toyota's agency of record, Saatchi & Saatchi. A high-intensity movie trailer music piece, which was uniquely composed for the spot, carries the viewer through each twist and turn of the Highlander's exciting journey.

Click HERE to view the :60-second "Heroes" spot and HERE to view behind-the-scenes on set with Cobie Smulders. For images and credits please click HERE.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.),and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

