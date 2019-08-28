All-New Tribit FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds Give Peak Performance, with Rich Bass, Immersive Sound, and Waterproof Design

UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribit Audio Limited (Tribit), an innovative wireless audio brand, has announced today that its Tribit FlyBuds true wireless earbuds will be released this August.

Tribit FlyBuds are the brand's latest offering, and follow on naturally from its X1 wireless earbuds­­—which were an enduring global favorite. Now, Tribit FlyBuds are set to become an affordable choice of wireless earbuds, especially for those who lead active, healthy lifestyles and play sports.

Unparalleled Sound Quality and Connectivity

Fans of big beat will delight at the FlyBuds' satisfyingly rich bass and impressively immersive sound, and will appreciate their solid, fade-free connection thanks to powerful Bluetooth 5.0. What's more, Tribit FlyBuds pair effortlessly with any Bluetooth-supported device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

Built for Endurance, Designed for Active Lifestyles

Tribit FlyBuds have been created to cope with the demands of today. Comfortable to wear, and fully waterproof and sweatproof, they are the perfect match for health-conscious people who hit the gym or go running. Once they are taken out of the sturdy case, the FlyBuds automatically turn on and pair with your device, and wearers can enjoy up to 36 hours of playback. What's more, Advanced Touch Control ensures hands-free operation at all times, offering practical convenience to users.

Early Bird Special Offer for Hardcore Aficionados

To celebrate the launch of the new FlyBuds, Tribit intendes to provide a special discount for fans in the U.S., Europe, and further afield. From August 28, 2019, the company will run a first-come, first-served discount of up to 50% for people who register on the Tribit website, entitling them to purchase a set of Tribit FlyBuds for $32.49 when they go on sale on Amazon. Subscribers will also receive a unique reference ID. If this gets referred by more than 10 people, subscribers can receive a set of FlyBuds for free. This offer will run until 5 September.

Commenting on the launch, the Senior audio engineer at Tribit, said, "Our latest wireless earbuds, the Tribit FlyBuds, are totally in line with our mission to elevate the entire auditory experience beyond boundaries—and definitely without wires. We hope our customers will be as excited as we are about our latest innovative earbuds, because we designed them specifically for their busy, active lifestyles while ensuring quality and enjoyable entertainment."

From 9 September 2019, the Tribit FlyBuds will be available on Amazon for $64.99.

Media Inquiries:

Kate Zheng

Public Relations Specialist

media@tribitaudio.com

+1-510-358-0768

About Tribit Audio Limited

Founded by a collective of sound engineers and design maestros, Tribit has become one of the fastest-growing brands in North America. As a Wireless Audio brand, Tribit hits the highs on both smashing sound quality and stunning looks. For more information, visit www.tribitaudio.com.

