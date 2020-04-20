All of Aeternum's Supplements Are Available for Online Purchase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated supplemental healthy company, Aeternum, has been making strides in the nutritional world since its inception only three years ago. Based out of Orlando, Florida, Aeternum seeks to make using supplements to bolster nutrition easy and accessible for all Americans. As early as 2020, Aeternum expects to be taking the next steps in the life of its business, expanding its online reach, and into retail stores across the United States. All of its products are already available for purchase anywhere in the country through both its company website and Amazon.com.

Amazon is currently the largest supplement retailer in the United States, with Amazon supplement purchases making up more than two-thirds of all supplement purchases nation-wide. Aeternum started as a small startup company, under the name Bonne Sante Nutrition, but quickly grew through online retailers, and a host of loyal customers that say Aeternum's products have made a real difference in their lives.

Company founder Jared Bench set out to make products for people who often found themselves out of the loop when it came to the diverse spectrum of nutritional aids. Aeternum's goal was to make buying and understanding nutritional supplements easy. Aeternum's growing list of positive product reviews on Amazon stands testament to its company philosophy of putting the needs of their customers at the forefront of its product design.

The company's stance on creating user-friendly products sets them apart from other health product manufacturers and serves as an invitation to new customers who may have never ventured into the world of supplemental health.

Bench says many of his customers are older Americans, looking for well-designed products, with quality ingredients, and no fillers, which is exactly what his company provides.

Aeternum carries a short but diverse range of supplements, from Elevate - Clean Energy Formula to their Dream - Natural Sleep Aid, and maybe their most popular product, Psyllium Husk Capsules. A common staple for fans of healthy living, Psyllium Husk has seen a recent rise in popularity with sales predicted to continue their ascension over the coming six years. Aeternum says its high-quality Psyllium Husk has always been a top seller, and is certainly a factor in the company's expansion. Aeternum's supplements are currently available at aeternumnutrition.com and Amazon.com. With online and in-store retail expansion planned for 2020.

