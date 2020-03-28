All of US: Congressional Research Service Report Devastates Arguments for Lee-Lofgren Zero Sum Immigration Bill

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of Us, a national grassroots organization made up of 5,000+ medical & scientific researchers from more than 60 countries, recognizes the legitimate grievance of backlogged H-1Bs and supports legislation to add green cards.

"Backlogs for employment-based green cards hurt America," says Maziar Rostamian – "Maz" -- director of outreach for All of Us. "But when your hair is on fire, don't reach for a hammer to put it out." The CRS report is found here.

"We oppose HR 1044/S. 386," Maz says, "because it is zero sum: no one can wait less until someone else waits longer. That would choke off green cards for nurses and MDs at a time when we need them most. It will cripple medical and scientific research in the US which depends on talent from all over the world."

All of Us has members at MIT, Stanford, Rensselaer, University of Texas at Austin, Penn State, Cornell, University of Notre Dame, Carnegie Mellon, Clemson, Indiana University, Pitt, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Brandeis, Virginia Tech, Duke, LSU, the University of Illinois, West Virginia University and many others: saving lives and creating jobs in chemistry, computer science, physics, neurology, climate change, marketing science, & artificial intelligence.

"All of Us has maintained all along that this legislation is too controversial for unanimous consent, without even a hearing," Maz said. "Now the Congress' own research arm has confirmed the data."

There are several pieces of legislation in Congress to repeal per country distribution and increase green cards, which is the only way to solve backlogs: notably the Durbin/Shalala RELIEF Act. (S.2603/HR 5327). All of Us urges Congress to hold hearings on solutions for the backlog, delivering green cards to those who suffer long delays without hurting health care, medical and scientific research and skilled immigrants from China, South Korea, Philippines, Mexico, Canada, Taiwan -- the rest of the world (RoW).

