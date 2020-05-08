"ALL PRESENT AND ACCOUNTED FOR" Reveals True Story of the Heroic Coast Guard Efforts to Save their Ship

CENTRALIA, Wash., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first quarter of 2020, author Steven Craig's book "ALL PRESENT AND ACCOUNTED FOR" received recognition as the NUMBER ONE SELLER for the publisher Hellgate Press. The book chronicles the true story of the grounding and near-sinking of the Coast Guard Cutter Jarvis off the coast of Alaska in November of 1972 and the heroic efforts that saved the ship.

The two-year research effort involved interviewing over thirty-five of the former crewmembers along with review of over five-hundred documents. Reviews have been outstanding with over two-hundred positive comments on various internet social websites.

With Jarvis homeported in Honolulu, the local newspapers were reporting daily updates on the status. Upon her return to Honolulu, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin interviewed both the Executive Officer, Commander Ken White, and Ensign James Richardson. As reported by the newspaper, Ensign Richardson recalls:

"We were in seas 35 to 40 feet high. A 70-knot wind was off our starboard quarter. We were rocking with a tilt of about 35 degrees. Our bridge is 44 feet high, but the tops of the oncoming waves appear to be up to our feet. The engine room was flooded. We were adrift. We were taking a pounding, and a lesser crew would have seen it go to the bottom. All through this, there wasn't a single complaint from anyone in the 170-man crew, even though most worked eighteen-hours a day for a three-day stretch." The ship's executive officer, Commander Ken E. White of Honolulu, said: "The ship was down on its knees." Both White and Richardson painted a picture of a gallant crew and captain laboring under tremendous stress. The cutter had been caught by high winds while riding at anchor in Dutch Harbor."

