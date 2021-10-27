All Real Nutrition Delivers a King-Size Portion of Protein

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Real Nutrition is a snack company that refuses to compromise. There's no end to the number of protein bars on the market, with each one emphasizing a different selling point. Some focus on delivering maximum protein. Others emphasize quality ingredients. Still others promise minimal sugar. All Real Nutrition has created a protein bar that answers all of these needs at once.

The Irish snack brand only uses hyper premium ingredients in its formulas. This includes healthy items such as dates, nuts, sea salt, and milk protein. The last two items are particularly important, as the company utilizes Irish-harvested sea salt and world-renowned Irish Milk (the same kind used in exquisitely soft Kerrygold Butter.)

Company cofounder Niall Harty explains that his company's bars are "manufactured using our unique production method and formula that we have developed in-house." Harty goes on to say that the brand's signature formulas have "been developed by leading global-level food scientists for unique texture properties that keep our texture soft throughout its shelf life."

Harty also is proud of the high level of protein that his snack bars deliver. "We are the only all-natural real food bar that delivers on 20g of high-quality protein per bar while keeping the sugars under 12g per bar."

Harty further breaks down the math by illustrating typical sugar to bar ratios. Many of All Real's competitors have as much as 40g of sugar for every 100g of product. With All Real Nutrition, the ratio never goes over 20g to 100g. On top of that, the sugars in question are natural sweeteners, such as dates and chicory root fiber.

All things considered, All Real Nutrition protein bars have managed to deliver on all three of the aforementioned criteria. They offer a king-size portion of protein while keeping sugar content low and ingredient quality high. The result is a snack that is setting a new standard for informed, health-conscious consumers across the globe.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

