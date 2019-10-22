All Saints Episcopal Church Announces 2019-2020 Seraphic Fire Concert Series Lineup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Saints Episcopal Church welcomes everyone to join them for the 2019-2020 Concert Series, featuring eight inspiring performances starting on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The concerts will be held in the church's sanctuary (333 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301), and will be performed by Florida's Grammy Nominated Vocal Ensemble – Seraphic Fire.

"Our annual concert series is one of the many ways we invite the entire community, with open arms, to feel inspired and included in all that we do here at All Saints," said The Rev. Leslie Hague, Rector of All Saints Episcopal Church. "With vocal and instrumental artists from around the country performing iconic and innovative programs, concert attendees are sure to experience some amazing, inspirational music."

The 2019-2020 Seraphic Fire Concert Series will include the following programs:

Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues)

Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Dupré Quigley, conductor

A Seraphic Fire Christmas

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

James K. Bass, Guest Conductor

Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Elena Sharkova, Guest Conductor

Bach: Coffee and Wedding Cantatas

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Dupré Quigley, conductor

Handel: Acis and Galatea

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Dupré Quigley, conductor

Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia

Saturday, March 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Ragnar Bohlin, Guest Conductor



Handel: Messiah

Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Dupré Quigley, conductor

Biebl: Ave Maria – Music for Men's Chorus

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

James K. Bass, Guest Conductor

For more information about 2019-2020 Concert Series tickets, visit http://bit.ly/ASECSeraphicFire2019. To learn more about All Saints Episcopal Church, its worship schedule, ministries, and programs, please visit www.allsaintsfl.org, call (954) 467-6496 or visit us on Facebook.

About All Saints Episcopal Church

All Saints Episcopal Church of Fort Lauderdale officially began as a congregation in 1912. In 1938, the church was designated as a full Episcopal Parish and in 1958 moved into its current building on the banks of the New River in Fort Lauderdale's iconic Colee Hammock neighborhood. Welcoming to all regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation, the church is home to a diverse membership base and maintains a myriad of community outreach partnerships. All Saints Episcopal Church offers two services on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., along with a healing service with Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:05 p.m., and Vespers on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the All Saints website at www.allsaintsfl.org.

