All Saints Episcopal Church Launches New Ministry to Help the Homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Saints Episcopal Church, located in Fort Lauderdale, has launched a new ministry entitled Laundry Love South Florida that will assist homeless and low-income individuals in washing their clothing and bedding for free. The Laundry Love outreach event kicked off on October 15, 2019 to great success. Events will continue to take place on the second Tuesday of each month from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Laundromart (1410 N Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020).

"Expanding All Saint's involvement in the local community to support the homeless and those less fortunate is one of our top priorities," said The Rev. Leslie Hague, Rector of All Saints. "Laundry Love is about inspiring those who need a hand up and not a handout to continue on their journey of seeking greater independence."

Based on recent national statistics, individuals who do not have laundry appliances can spend between $56 - $84 per month on washing clothing and bedding. Additionally, unsanitary or dirty clothing and bedding can have adverse effects on children in school as well as lead to health and mental wellness issues in adults.

These statistics have led All Saints on this path to work alongside the Jubilee Center, a nonprofit that provides emergency resources to homeless and low-income residents in the City of Hollywood, Florida. All Saints Episcopal Church is the first South Florida church to join the national Laundry Love program.

"Assistance from the community is a necessary component in making this ministry successful," said Hague. All Saints invites members of the South Florida community to support Laundry Love in one or more of the following ways:

Volunteer

All Saints is seeking committed volunteers to be on-site at Laundry Love events to assist with various duties. Before attending a Laundry Love event, volunteers will need to attend training.

Donate Supplies

All Saints will be holding Detergent Drive Sundays to collect supplies such as bottled or powdered detergents, fabric softener, laundry bags and baskets, trash bags, disposable gloves, bottled water, and coloring books and crayons. These items can be dropped off at All Saints on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at the All Saints website or by mailing checks to All Saints at 333 Tarpon Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 (be sure to write "Laundry Love" in the memo section of the check).

For more information about Laundry Love or to volunteer at an event, please contact Rich Markiewicz at (774) 239-1668 / richardjmarkiewicz@gmail.com or Alex McCroson at (305) 900-8598 / mccroson@gmail.com. To learn more about All Saints, its worship schedule, ministries and programs, please visit www.allsaintsfl.org, call (954) 467-6496 or visit us on Facebook.

About All Saints Episcopal Church

All Saints Episcopal Church of Fort Lauderdale officially began as a congregation in 1912. In 1938, the church was designated as a full Episcopal Parish and in 1958 moved into its current building on the banks of the New River in Fort Lauderdale's iconic Colee Hammock neighborhood. Welcoming to all regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation, the church is home to a diverse membership base and maintains a myriad of community outreach partnerships. All Saints Episcopal Church offers two services on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., along with a healing service with Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:05 p.m. and Vespers on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the All Saints website at www.allsaintsfl.org.

