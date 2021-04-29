All-season Tire Market to Register $ 46.66 Bn Growth in Europe During 2021-2025 | Adoption of Nanotechnology to be Major Trend | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the aftermarket segment in 2020.

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the aftermarket segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The adoption of nanotechnology is the major trend in the market.

The adoption of nanotechnology is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.

Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the introduction of regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires. However, the volatility of raw material prices might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Winter Tire Market - Global automotive winter tire market is segmented by application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market - Global automotive intelligent tires market is segmented by application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the introduction of regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this all-season tire market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

All-season Tire Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Aftermarket



OEMs

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43822

All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The all-season tire market report covers the following areas:

All-season Tire Market Size

All-season Tire Market Trends

All-season Tire Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of nanotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the All-season Tire Market growth during the next few years.

All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-season tire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the all-season tire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-season tire market across Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-season tire market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

COVID-19 impact on Consumer discretionary industry

Market charcteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avon Rubber Plc

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Pirelli Tyre Spa

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co.

Toyo Tire Corp.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/all-season-tire-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

