All-season Tire Market to Register $ 46.66 Bn Growth in Europe During 2021-2025 | Adoption of Nanotechnology to be Major Trend | Technavio
Apr 29, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the all-season tire market and it is poised to grow by USD 46.66 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the aftermarket segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The adoption of nanotechnology is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the introduction of regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires. However, the volatility of raw material prices might challenge growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Avon Rubber Plc, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the introduction of regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this all-season tire market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
All-season Tire Market is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43822
All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The all-season tire market report covers the following areas:
- All-season Tire Market Size
- All-season Tire Market Trends
- All-season Tire Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of nanotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the All-season Tire Market growth during the next few years.
All-season Tire Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist all-season tire market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the all-season tire market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the all-season tire market across Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-season tire market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- COVID-19 impact on Consumer discretionary industry
- Market charcteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avon Rubber Plc
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Michelin Group
- Pirelli Tyre Spa
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
- THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER Co.
- Toyo Tire Corp.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
