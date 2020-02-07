All Star Auto Lights Announces Acquisition of Headlights 101

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Lights, a specialty distributor of alternative automotive lighting parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced today the acquisition of Headlights 101, a provider of premium, refurbished headlights to the collision repair industry, automotive dealers, and consumers.

Matt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star Auto Lights ("All Star"), commented, "We are focused on identifying high quality investment opportunities, with strong cultural alignment, that will enable us to further build our footprint and better serve our customers. Headlights 101 is an excellent fit in both regards, that expands our presence in the attractive Atlanta market and adds a refurbishment and distribution hub to All Star's southeast operations. In addition, its shipping capabilities allow us to reach a larger portion of the southeast market with one-day shipping."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "All Star Auto Lights is a strong platform for us to pursue new market opportunities on a national scale and we are moving quickly with Matt and his management team to grow the company and further expand its products and services. This is an important first add-on acquisition since our investment last year and reflects the strong commitment of resources and energy to deliver best-in-class lighting components for customers who demand time-sensitive high-quality products."

Joe Bedwell, CEO and owner of Headlights 101, will continue with All Star as a General Manager. Headlights 101 is based in Fayetteville, Georgia.

About All Star Auto Lights

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products to independent auto body shops and multi-site operators of collision repair centers. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its seven facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality ("LKQ") recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer ("OEM') parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps and fog lamps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautolights.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $15 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

