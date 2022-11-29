All Star Auto Parts Announces Appointment of Andrew Sexton As Chief Executive Officer

Experienced automotive manufacturing executive served 20+ Years with Federal Mogul and Tenneco

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Parts ("All Star"), a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), announced today the appointment of experienced branded automotive executive Andrew Sexton as Chief Executive Officer. As part of a planned leadership transition, Mr. Sexton succeeds Matt Immerfall, who will transition to the company's Board of Directors and will continue to assist in All Star's M&A efforts and maintain the Company's growth-minded and customer centric culture.

All Star has completed a number of acquisitions over the past three years, including in the alternative wheel part space, to transform All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business and into a leading multi-category alternative automotive part supplier. The company has complemented its M&A growth with rapid organic growth and a new nationwide footprint extending into all major U.S. metro markets.

Matt Immerfall, founder of All Star, commented, "Andrew has extensive expertise growing global automotive manufacturing and related distribution businesses, having held leadership positions based in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. His experience within the automotive supply chain, track record of scaling the operations at his predecessor businesses and aggressive growth mindset made him the perfect leader for All-Star's next phase of growth. We look forward to Andrew collaborating with leadership, sales, and customers to help deliver an even richer, more refined product line. I will remain part of All Star's story through my new role as Executive Chairman to ensure the key elements of passion and service that have made All Star successful to date remain a focus and priority of the Company going forward."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We are pleased to announce this leadership transition at a time of the company's ongoing expansion. Andrew knows the industry and brings a differentiated set of capabilities to lead All Star's next chapter of growth as a result of his decades of experience as an operations leader and strategist. He succeeds Matt who has built All Star over the past 13 years as CEO, and we look forward to our continued partnership in his new role."

Mr. Sexton has a combined 20+ years of experience with Federal-Mogul, as well as with Tenneco following its acquisition of Federal-Mogul. He joined Federal-Mogul in 2000 and held senior positions in quality engineering, lean manufacturing, manufacturing, and aftermarket parts. He most recently served as Group Vice President and General Manager for Tenneco's America's Aftermarket, Motorparts Division. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and received an M.B.A. degree from Michigan State University.

About All Star Auto Parts

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products and wheels to independent auto body shops, multi-site operators of collision repair centers, and wheel and tire distributors. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its 13 facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps, fog lamps, and side view mirrors, in addition to a full line of reconditioned OEM and OER wheels, wheel covers, and center caps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautoparts.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies with between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE All Star Auto Parts