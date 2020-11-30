All Star Healthcare Solutions Hiring, Launches Redesigned Training Program

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions is pleased to welcome its newest employees and announce the launch of its redesigned training program, which accommodates a hybrid approach to learning safely and effectively during the pandemic.

Currently, all but a handful of people with the company – which recently ranked among the "Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and seventh on SIA's list of "Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the US" – work remotely. The new six-week, on-site Training Camp provides the benefits of an immersive, experiential learning environment while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We're thrilled to be hiring and offering job opportunities in our community, and love bringing on people who embrace our Core Values and our 'All Star Cares' philosophy," says Keith Shattuck, CEO. "When we find great people who are passionate about what they do and motivated by the impact our company has on those we serve, we are committed to giving them the best training possible!"

At All Star Training Camp, everyone maintains a distance of eight- to 10-feet from one another. Other safety measures include small class size, masks, hand sanitizer, enhanced sanitation protocols, and temperature checks. Lunch, coffee, and snacks are provided to each employee at his or her desk.

In-person training is led by Robert Jones, Senior Director, Learning & Development; Lynnette Odom, Senior Director of Employee Development, Marketing, and Communications, provides support and manages logistics virtually; and leaders from across the organization host presentations online.

This cohort is making real-life connections and gaining invaluable experiential learning. All Star is committed to supporting its new people and setting them on the path to success. Once new hires graduate, they will continue their work remotely until everyone returns to the office. The Training Camp is a true testament to how much the company cares about and values its people and its culture.

