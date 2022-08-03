All Star Healthcare Solutions Recognized as a 2022 Best Company to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, was again named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend.

"We are grateful and thrilled to be recognized as one of Florida's best companies to work for," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "What makes this distinction extra special is that it reflects our people's feedback and their experiences at All Star: from embracing our Core Values; to appreciating our comprehensive and competitive employee benefits; to engaging in our award-winning learning and development programs that empower them to set their own career paths.

"Also, it's important to emphasize the positive impact our people make every day on the providers, patients, and clients we serve — as well as our community and everyone within the All Star family — through the delivery of our renowned "Red Carpet" Service," he added. "That's because they genuinely care. Our people are the heart of All Star, and we're committed to further enhancing an environment and building programs that encourage collaboration, professional and personal growth, fun, and community outreach. Together, we continue to grow stronger."

Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey conducted by Workforce Research Group. The anonymous survey measured several key areas for engaging cultures, including policies, practices, and employee satisfaction.

"The competition for high-quality talent has never been greater and employees are raising their expectations of their workplaces," said Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. "Companies that support, elevate, and celebrate their employees and are changemakers in creating positive workplace cultures will be the winners in the talent race."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, which is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions