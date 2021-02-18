All Star Healthcare Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

The ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards are presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed and Talent.com. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates partnering with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than those working with non-winning agencies.

All Star has received a Net Promoters® Score of 83 percent from their clients, and 86 percent from their clinicians, both percentages significantly higher than the industry average of 28 percent in 2020.

"We are honored and humbled by this designation, which is a testament to the entire All Star family," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "This is the first year we have participated in this program, and the feedback we received reflects the passion we have for what we do. All Star is committed to delivering 'Red Carpet' Service to our clients and our providers. We are grateful for all they do to provide quality, compassionate patient care at healthcare facilities nationwide."

"All Star Cares" is the company's philosophy. Its purpose statement is: The five points of All Star embody our Core Values and serve as the backbone of our "Red Carpet" Service. Our people connect quality providers to patients, supporting our clients and the community.

About All Star Healthcare SolutionsSM

All Star Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

