All Star Recruiting Committed to Continued Positive Impact on People During COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As All Star Recruiting monitors the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it remains fully devoted and prepared to meet the needs of its people, providers, patients, clients, and communities nationwide.

"We embrace our obligation to positively impact patients in healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. and beyond," says the company's CEO, Keith Shattuck. "We take this responsibility seriously and want everyone to know that we're here, we care, and they can count on us.

"All Star's IT team has ensured workstations are ready, so our people can seamlessly transition from the office to working remotely, if needed," Shattuck continues. "Our priority is and will always be people's health, well-being, and safety."

In the office, All Star has been and will continue to take widespread measures to positively impact lives.

Last month, prior to the spread of COVID-19, employees were provided with information on how to protect themselves from flu and other viruses. They also received health kits with items such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and tissues.

The company Facilities team disinfects high-touch areas – including doorknobs, refrigerator doors, kitchen cabinets, microwave doors, and coffee machines – at minimum three times a day.

Social distancing is being promoted throughout the office and includes the postponement of large-company and industry-related events (e.g., yearly sales incentive trip, conferences, etc.).

We have canceled all nonessential meetings and business travel.

All Star will continue to stay abreast of the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

About All Star Recruiting

All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

All Star's Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its core values and serve as the backbone of the company's "red carpet" service. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

SOURCE All Star Recruiting

Related Links

http://www.allstarrecruiting.com

