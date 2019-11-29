All Tablet Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Amazon, Samsung, Apple & Android Tablet Deals Released by Retail Fuse
Money saving experts have found the best tablet Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Amazon Fire HD , Samsung Galaxy Tab and Nabi tablet for kids
Nov 29, 0100, 05:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best tablet Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on a variety of popular tablets by checking out the deals listed below.
Best Tablet deals:
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices at Sprint.com
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 52% on Windows, Samsung, Android, Apple iPad and LeapFrog kids tablets at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Android and Apple tablets at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart - check the latest price drops on iPad Pro, Air & Mini at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A, S6, S4 & E Lite tablets - at Walmart
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids
- Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.
- iPad 6th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 6th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With larger touchscreens and more robust builds, tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire HD are a particularly attractive choice for portable home entertainment devices. Parents, specifically, can allow children to discover educational and fun apps on Android tablets with kid-friendly cases from Nabi, LeapFrog, Dragon Touch, and more. In addition, more powerful tablets are available for teens, gamers, and even professionals.
On what day will Black Friday take place this year? Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year will land on November 29 and December 2, respectively.
Amazon usually starts rolling out deals from November 1 as part of its 'Countdown to Black Friday' event. As Black Friday week begins, deals are normally announced on an hourly basis. Walmart also ushered in the shopping season earlier this year with their Early Holiday Savings. They started dropping deals on a wide array of products from October 25th and will continue running promotions throughout November and December. Walmart's online store normally starts its Black Friday sale on November 27th with in-store deals launching the following evening on Thanksgiving.
Deals run through to Cyber Monday at all the top online retailers, though Amazon typically extends theirs to last until the following weekend, calling it their Cyber Monday Deals Week.
