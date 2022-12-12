All-terrain vehicle market to grow by 7.24% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

All-terrain vehicle market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-terrain Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA , Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Engine Capacity, Application, and Geography

In 2017, the all-terrain vehicle market was valued at USD 3043.45 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,514.12 million. The all-terrain vehicle market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,660.92 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.59% according to Technavio.

All-terrain vehicle market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

All-terrain vehicle market - Vendor Insights

The global all-terrain vehicle market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Some of the existing vendors have managed to achieve economies of scale, owing to their presence in the market for a fairly long period and the increasing demand for their offerings. As existing vendors have already achieved cost advantages, it is difficult for new vendors to compete with them. Also, the moderate product differentiation among the existing vendors is making it difficult for new vendors to gain a larger market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

HISUN Motors Corp. - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as side by side, recreational ATVs

- The company offers all terrain vehicles such as side by side, recreational ATVs Honda Motor Co. Ltd - The company offers all terrain vehicles such as recreational ATVs

- The company offers all terrain vehicles such as recreational ATVs Massimo Motor Sports LLC - The company offers various products such as farm and ranch-tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes.

All-terrain vehicle market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications

Increasing demand for ATVs for recreational and adventurous sports activities

Rising demand for ATVs

Key Challenges:

Environmental concerns due to the increasing use of ATVs

Legal limitations associated with off-road vehicles

Lack of global acceptance as street-legal vehicles

The all-terrain vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1660.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMS Motorsports Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Tao Motor Inc., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

