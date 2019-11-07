All The Best 1080p & 4K Projector Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Home Theater & Portable Projector Sales Compared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top projector deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Tomato have published their list of the best early Epson, Dell & 4K projector deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Projector deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Though 1080p projectors are commonplace in office meeting rooms as well as conference halls, portable mini versions have been steadily making their way into the living room. Home theater setups that utilize a 4K projector instead of a standard flat-screen TV provide a more authentic cinematic experience in combination with a full surround system. Top projector brands include Epson, Sony, JVC, and ViewSonic.

Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Internet Retailer reported that during the week of Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday 2018, online retailer Amazon accounted for 29% of total e-commerce sales. All Amazon.com shoppers received free shipping on hundreds of millions of items during the 2018 holiday season sales period, demonstrating Amazon's consumer-first approach to business.

Industry experts at eMarketer paint a positive picture for Walmart's performance this year, predicting that the retailer's online revenues will grow by 33% by the end of 2019.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato