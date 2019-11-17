All the Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals List 2019: Early iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy & Android Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early cell phone Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on mobile plans and unlocked iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and Android smartphones.

Best Cell Phone deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best Android deals:

Cell phones were first popularized in 1973 by Motorola. Since then, there have been dozens of reinventions that have led to today's smartphone. Companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, HTC and LG have produced versions specialized for a range of activities like streaming movies and videos, playing games, tracking health and fitness, and taking photos. Most mobile phones run on a plan that allows users to make phone calls, send texts and browse the internet through data. Some reputable telecoms that offer unlocked smartphones and cell phone plans include Sprint, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, and Boost Mobile.

How many days is Black Friday 2019? Black Friday and Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year.

Amazon's Black Friday deals this year are expected to run from early November until Cyber Monday, including hourly sales during Black Friday week. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Walmart normally starts its doorbuster deals in thousands of stores in the US on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can expect the retail giant to start dropping online deals on November 27th.

Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post