All the Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals List 2019: Early iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy & Android Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Nov 17, 2019, 08:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early cell phone Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on mobile plans and unlocked iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and Android smartphones.
Best Cell Phone deals:
- Save up to 83% off on Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10, Note9, Google Pixel 4 & more flagship smartphones - check live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones at Sprint.com
- Save up to $220 on iPhone, Galaxy, LG & Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2019 models
- Save up to 74% on a wide range of smartphones including Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 & Pixel 4 - click the link to check the latest deals at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 35% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon - instant savings on the latest flagship, mid-range & budget-friendly cell phones
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
- iPhone 8 for $10/mo - get the iPhone 8 for $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease. (Offer ends 11/24)
- Save $100 on the iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - enjoy instant savings on the latest flagship Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
Best Android deals:
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
- Save up to $270 off on Samsung Galaxy, LG & more top-rated Android cell phones at Boost Mobile - enjoy instant savings on highly-rated 2019 Android & Apple cell phones
- Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & LG smartphones at Sprint - including deals on best-selling Android phones from all the top manufacturers
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Android smartphones including Pixel 4, Galaxy S10 & Moto g7 - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals at Verizon Wireless
- Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Cell phones were first popularized in 1973 by Motorola. Since then, there have been dozens of reinventions that have led to today's smartphone. Companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, HTC and LG have produced versions specialized for a range of activities like streaming movies and videos, playing games, tracking health and fitness, and taking photos. Most mobile phones run on a plan that allows users to make phone calls, send texts and browse the internet through data. Some reputable telecoms that offer unlocked smartphones and cell phone plans include Sprint, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, and Boost Mobile.
How many days is Black Friday 2019? Black Friday and Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year.
Amazon's Black Friday deals this year are expected to run from early November until Cyber Monday, including hourly sales during Black Friday week. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Walmart normally starts its doorbuster deals in thousands of stores in the US on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can expect the retail giant to start dropping online deals on November 27th.
Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.
