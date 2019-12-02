All the Best Vizio TV Cyber Monday Deals (2019): 70", 65", 60" & 50" Vizio Smart TV & 4K TV Sales Compared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizio TV Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best 50-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch and 70-inch Vizio TV deals by clicking the links below.

Vizio smart TVs and soundbars have become one of the most highly rated living room entertainment choices in recent years. Vizio's line of 50-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch and 70-inch Quantum TVs bring top-quality displays without the hefty price tags. Its Quantum Color technology can generate up to 165% more color than standard 4K TVs to enrich cinematic experiences with 4K DolbyVision HDR. The brand's UltraBright feature also allows Vizio TVs to be up to 4 times brighter than other brands. Vizio's TVs are also voice assistant ready, allowing users to play movies and music using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday began being called Cyber Monday as retailers started extending their Black Friday sales into the next week by focusing on online deals. These deals include savings on new items as well as extensions of previous sales.

Ever since sales reached $1 billion in 2010, Cyber Monday has continued to be the biggest shopping event in the US.

