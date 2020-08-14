"All the Way to The Blue Midsummer of Pingtan" RV Self-Driving Campaign held in Pingtan, Pingtan International Tourism Island has Become a Self-Driving Resort

This self-driving tour explores Pingtan's blue sea, blue sky, ecological blue, ocean passion and vitality blue, Millennium culture and art blue and romantic and charming healing blue, and shows you a Pingtan international tourism island with both original ecology and international style.

Pingtan international tourism island (Lan for short), is China's fifth largest island and Fujian's largest island. Millennium marine culture breeds blue sea and blue sky; the "blue sand" that come as scheduled from April to August every year makes people feel like entering the fantasy world of Avatar; the "blue" marine Silk Road highlights the intersection of the history and the literature and art of the times in Lan island; the international kite surfing competition, the sea crossing Strait open race, the international kiteboarding competition, cross-strait marathon, mountain & seaside biking and other sports events create Pingtan characteristic vitality blue; the world's unique stone house, the soft white coastline, the thousand year sea erosion landform, the natural beach comparable to Hawaii, Pingtan Island's original ecology and international style are inclusive, bringing you a new experience of international island tourism.

SOURCE Joyu Tourism Marketing Group