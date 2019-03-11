'All Those Tears We Can't See' is Author Gita Audhya's Latest Book Featuring Clashing Cultures Amongst Family Customs

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a first generation Indian-American girl named Monica falls in love with Brandon, an American and a Christian, her mother believes that this will put an end to Bengali traditions for future generations. In Gita Audhya's All Those Tears We Can't See, published by Austin Macauley, we see how a clash in cultures greatly affects Monica and her happiness.

Although Monica loves her parents and respects their beliefs and customs wholeheartedly, there is a cultural gap that never seems to fill.

Gita Audhya

To understand her mother better, Monica takes a job opportunity in India. There, she falls in love with the country, its traditions and spirituality. However, physical assault befalls her. What will happen now? Can she go back to America? Will she even get the chance?

"It is a story that puts life in India and the USA under a microscope so that we see clearly the differences between beliefs and way of life in each country and begin to understand the challenges some people face in assimilating into a new country while still retaining one's culture and beliefs," says Audhya.

This is becoming obvious now as more and more migrants are coming to America as more diversity, globalization and multi-culturism are taking place. A devastatingly realistic emotional rollercoaster that readers won't want to get off, All Those Tears We Can't See will have an impact resonating with readers as each character handles their challenges in a unique way. This realization also creates some resemblance as they see themselves in the same situation.

A dramatic conclusion is drawn at the end to show that real tragedy made Monica's mother realize how important it is to accept her daughter's happiness and her son-in-law, Brandon.

All Those Tears We Can't See, published by Austin Macauley, was released on October 31, 2018.

About Author: Gita has traveled three countries – England, Canada and America – to find happiness. After obtaining the P-form, Gita and her husband were allowed to enter UK. Due to lack of money and lack of knowledge about other cultures, life was very difficult. She knew through hard work and sacrifice, she would achieve her dream; higher education, wealth and better future for her family. She had earned her B.A. degree in literature in India and computer programming degree in the United States. As she learned and gained experience, Gita set out to write about it, fulfilling a lifelong dream to be a published author. She produced a novel about spirituality and real love titled "In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality and Happiness" in 2009 and is now thrilled to publish "All Those Tears We Can't See" with Austin Macauley Publishers. Through many people's love and support, she believes she can achieve anything. Her varied interests include: traveling, science and art and reading any book she can get her hands on to satisfy her curiosity. If you want to know more about her please visit her web site http://www.me-a-star.com.

