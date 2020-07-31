All Virtual Display Week 2020 Debuts Next Week; Includes Keynote Addresses By Top Executives From IBM, NVIDIA, Merck And AU Optronics

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 3-7, as an all-virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets.

This year's content promises to be robust as top executives from around the world with keynote addresses by four visionary leaders who oversee diverse technologies and product innovation within their enterprises. Collectively, these addresses will prove key insights, perspective, and opportunities on the horizon for the assembled industry stakeholders, comprised of display creators, value-add suppliers, OEMs, and end-users.

The highly anticipated keynote addresses take place Aug. 4-7 at 8:00 a.m. PDT, as follows:

Robert Wisnieff , CTO Quantum Computing, Distinguished Research Staff Member, IBM T.J. Watson Research Center ( Tuesday, Aug. 4 , 8:00 a.m. PDT )

David Luebke , Vice President of Research, NVIDIA Corporation ( Wednesday, Aug. 5 , 8:00 a.m. PDT )

Michael Heckmeier, Executive Vice President, Performance Materials/Display Solutions, Merck KGaA ( Thursday, Aug. 6 , 8:00 a.m. PDT )

Frank Ko , President and Chief Operating Officer, AU Optronics Corp. ( Friday, Aug. 7 , 8:00 a.m. PDT )

Other exciting highlights of Display Week 2020:

International Technical Symposium (Aug. 3-7): Features more than 500 technical presentations, including posters and papers. Presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays.

Business Conference (Aug. 3-7): Presented by DSCC, the Display Week 2020 Business Conference is typically the largest event in the display industry dedicated to the business aspects of the $110B display industry. The Business Conference will address key business issues facing the display industry. Sessions will feature the market outlook for displays, equipment, materials, smartphones, TVs, PCs, monitors and automotive displays; and will include forecasts from brands, manufacturers, suppliers and analysts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLEDs, 8K, foldable, mini-LEDs, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, new phosphors and TADF materials.

World-class Exhibitors (Aug. 3-7): Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, micro-LED, OLED, micro-displays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone) (Aug. 3-7): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

CEO Forum (Aug. 5) and Women in Tech (Aug. 6) Panel Discussions: Returning for a fourth year, these dynamic sessions include top business leaders and technologists, CEOs and other senior executives from internationally renowned companies who will share their personal and professional insights about what it takes to succeed in the display industry.

CEO Forum panelists: Owen Lozman, Head, M Ventures, Merck KGaA; Annie Rogaski, Chief Operating Officer, Avegant Corp.; and Scott Soong, CEO, Pervasive Displays. Moderated by Sri Peruvemba, CEO, Marketer International Inc.

Women in Tech panelists: Bev Brown, Chief Scientist, SmartKem, Ltd.; Sepideh Nasiri, Entrepreneur; and Bob Raikes, Principal and Managing Editor, Meko, Ltd. Moderated by Tara Akhavan, Ph.D., CEO, Faurecia IRYStec.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, mini-LEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays.

It is not too late to register and be part of Display Week 2020. For more information and to register for Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org.

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 3-7, as a virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

