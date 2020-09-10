All Women Superhero Brand Releases New Album, Starts Music Challenge

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aza Comics, owned by writer and creator Jazmin Truesdale and known for its roster of multicultural female superheroes, has released a new album soundtrack, featuring musical themes for the company's characters. "Aza Comics is all about empowerment," says Truesdale, "My company is energy, culture, and all-around badassery, celebrating women. I feel like Aza's producer, The Arranger, really captured that in the music.

Aza Comics The Keepers Aza Comics Producer, The Arranger

The soundtrack was created as an instrumental interactive album to get people involved and connected to the characters. Each track was composed by producer, The Arranger. "The Aza project enabled me to dive into so many different genres and in doing so I created what each character sounds like", says The Arranger. "I want Aza Comics supporters to get excited when they hear their favorite character's theme and feel connected to the Aza superhero universe."

The music challenge is open to anyone who wants to add their own lyrics/raps, DJ remixes, and/or dance moves to music from the Aza Comics: The Keepers Soundtrack. They can post their version of songs on social media and tag Aza Comics for a chance to win awesome prizes and potentially get featured in an Aza Comics Remix Album.

The Aza Comics album is available to stream and purchase on all major music platforms. More information about the album and music challenge can be found here: https://azauniverse.azacomics.com/music/

Aza Comics is a superhero brand based in Durham, North Carolina founded by serial entrepreneur and author Jazmin Truesdale. The company is known for its multicultural female superheroes and philanthropic initiatives that have been featured in Vogue, TIME, USA Today, and various other national and international publications.

For more information visit www.AzaComics.com

