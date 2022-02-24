All Y'alls Foods, Makers of It's Jerky Y'all and Bacony Bits Y'all, Reaches #1 on Amazon for Meatless-Bacon

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, a plant-based proteins company, scores #1 in meatless bacon sales on Amazon with It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all . The animal-free bacon bits join three flavors of the company's flagship product, It's Jerky Y'all : Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Prickly Pear Teriyaki, and Prickly Pear Chipotle.

A traditional favorite with no added sugar Black Pepper & Sea Salt is one of four offerings from All Y’alls Foods. It’s Jerky Y’all available in 3 flavors as well as Bacony Bits are offered by All Y’alls Foods

For more than the past year the All Y'Alls Foods ad spend on Amazon netted up to and over 400% in ROAS further proving that consumers are hungry for plant-based meat alternatives. Overall, sales, both on and off Amazon, have doubled in the past six months. "We hear people talk about plant-based consumption being down and we have no idea what they are talking about," says Founder, Brett Christoffel.

The jerky and balcony-bits meat alternative snacks are low in sugar and sodium, certified vegan, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans with more protein, calcium, magnesium, and iron than beef. All Y'alls Foods are tasty right out of the bag or prepared with other foods as part of meal prep for an exceptional protein replacement.

Savory Plant-Based Goodness

"As the second-largest export in the state, Texas is a proud beef producer, so we knew that it would take some time to establish ourselves as a flavorful, nutritious alternative," said Brett Christoffel, Founder, and CEO of All Y'alls Foods. "And we're happy to say that we're gaining ground quickly. Our sales continue to climb through both direct web marketing and our partner retailers like H-E-B Grocery Company, LP, which reported a 104% year-over-year gain. I stopped eating animals six years ago and enjoy knowing we are contributing to healthier plant-based protein choices."

Plant-Based Proteins for All Y'all!

Plant-based meat alternatives have increased in popularity with U.S. consumers. According to a survey conducted by FoodInsight.org , two in five Americans consume meat substitutes daily or weekly. In 2020, plant-based food sales grew 2x faster than overall food sales according to the Good Food Institute . More than half (52%) of U.S. consumers are eating more plant-based foods and they believe it makes them feel healthier according to Nielsenniq.com .

All Y'all Foods customers couldn't agree more. Mark D. says, "We bought all the flavors and can't even figure out which we like the best!! And my heart thanks you, too! It was such a pleasure to taste jerky again. Admittedly, beef jerky used to be my guilty pleasure. But now I can enjoy delicious jerky without the guilt."

All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas and founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to offer plant-based proteins to nourish customers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet. All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans. A portion of all sales goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary .

For more information, please watch this video or visit www.AllYallsFoods.com . Connect with All Y'alls Foods on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube .

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website , through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores across the nation .

