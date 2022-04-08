All Y'Alls Foods Supports Texas's First Cattle Ranch Turned Vegan Sanctuary

The alternative proteins company promotes animal welfare through donations from plant-based product sales.

DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, a plant-based foods company of jerky, snack, salad toppings and soon-to-be heat and eat options, donates a portion of every sale of their plant-based products to Rowdy Girl Sanctuary. The farm animal sanctuary, located in Waedler, Texas, cares for approximately 120 animals that would have gone to slaughter. All Y'all Foods donations go directly to the care and feeding of the cattle, goats, pigs, sheep and chickens that will live the rest of their natural lives at the sanctuary.

Caring for Animals through Plant-Based Proteins

Leading the herd in a whole new protein direction

Native Texan Brett Cristoffel founded All Y'All Foods when he learned that his home state was the nation's largest supplier of beef and he wanted to provide a kinder alternative. He started with three Texas-inspired flavors of the company's flagship product, It's Jerky Y'all : Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Prickly Pear Teriyaki, and Prickly Pear Chipotle. Later, he added It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all which has scored #1 in Amazon's meatless bacon category.

For Brett, it wasn't enough to offer delicious plant-based snacks and foods that are better for people and the planet. He knew he wanted his company to help animals and landed on Rowdy Girl Sanctuary when he discovered that they had the largest herd of sanctuary cows in Texas. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in their mission to provide love and care to animals" said Brett, "They also assist other ranchers transition from animal agriculture to plant-based products through their rancher advocacy program. It's a win for everyone involved. It's the future."

Kinder Alternatives for All Y'all!

Increasingly consumers are choosing plant-based products due to concern for their health, the environment and animal welfare. Plant-based food retail sales grew in 2021, 6.2% over record growth in 2020, reaching a new high of $7.4 billion reports Plant Based Foods Association .

Furthermore, consumers choose brands that align with their values. According to a global study released by the Zeno group , consumers are four to six times more likely to purchase and protect a company that has a strong purpose. All Y'all Foods shows ongoing commitment to animal welfare by donating a portion of their proceeds to help rescued farm animals.

The founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, Renee King-Sonnen expressed her gratitude, "I'm just happy as I know how to be that Rowdy Girl Sanctuary is on the receiving end of such a passionate organization as All Y'alls Foods. Partnering with "It's Jerky Y'all" is the perfect fit because we used to raise livestock and sell them at auction. Now we can enjoy the jerky without the cow!"

All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas and founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to offer plant-based proteins to nourish customers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet. All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans. Every bag is marked with the promise that a portion of all sales goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary .

