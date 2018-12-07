BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alla Kleban, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at the Kleban Law Group, PC.

With its establishment over three years ago, the Kleban Law Group, PC has dedicated its law firm to providing their clients with quality legal service. Devoted to providing their clients with the quality legal counsel that they deserve, the firm provides services in the areas of automobile accidents, slip & fall, construction & scaffold accidents, dangerous drugs, defective products, medical malpractice, employment and labor law, real estate and immigration.

With over nine years of experience in the field of law, Ms. Alla Kleban, Esq. is commended for her outstanding contributions to the legal industry. Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kleban has attained extensive expertise in the areas of personal injury and real estate law.



Currently admitted to practice in the State of New York, to further enhance her professional development, Ms. Kleban is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the New York Bar Association.



While pursuing her educational endeavors, Ms. Kleban attended New York Law School where she earned her Juris Doctor Degree.



For more information, please visit http://klebanlawgroup.com/



