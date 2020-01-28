Allan Foote Joins Power Stop as Northeast Technical Relations Manager

Allan joins Power Stop after a 25-plus year career with Federal-Mogul Motorparts where he served as Business Development Manager. Prior to his employment at FMMP Allan was with Hunter Engineering and Sears Automotive.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Allan to the Power Stop team," said Power Stop CEO Arvin Scott. "He is extremely well respected and well connected in the automotive parts industry. His excellent business development and technical skills combined with the trust he has earned with many aftermarket distributors will enable Allan to be a meaningful contributor to future growth of Power Stop."

"I am excited to be joining Power Stop, a company who supports the automotive aftermarket with premium brake products, believes in excellent customer service and values it's employees," says Foote.

About Power Stop® LLC

Power Stop® LLC has been the leading brand in performance braking systems since 1995. Power Stop® first introduced its 1-Click Brake Kit™ in November 2010, and pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional quality brake parts at an affordable price. Power Stop® is headquartered in Bedford Park, IL. You can reach Power Stop® at www.powerstop.com or call, 708-325-1101.

