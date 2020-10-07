Allan P. Gold, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allan P. Gold, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top District Psychologist in the field of Psychology for his professional excellence with the Reed Union School District.

Having garnered more than 44 years of professional excellence in his field, Dr. Gold has served as a district psychologist within the Reed Union School District in Tiburon, CA since 1976. He currently works at two of the three schools in his district, the grade 3-5 school and the grade 6-8 school. Utilizing his vast repertoire of expertise in psychology, he assesses students for academic, emotional, and behavioral challenges. He also provides individual and group counseling, including social skills groups, groups for children of divorce, and groups for children with special needs siblings, and facilitates a lot of social issue conversations among students. Moreover, he provides consultation for parents, teachers, and administrators, as well as teaches classes on child abuse protection, sex education, and social skills. Because of his background in and love of math and working with gifted students, Dr. Gold has run challenging math clubs for the past 35 years. Additionally, he co-facilitates two middle school clubs, Teach Equity and Acceptance (TEA) and Gender Sexuality Alliance for any student who wants to participate.

Throughout Dr. Gold's distinguished career, he has flourished in various school districts. He excelled as a School Psychologist within the Kentfield School District from 1978 to 1980. In addition to working with the Reed Union School District, Dr. Gold served as an adjunct professor at the University of California Berkeley in the School of Education from 1980 to 1987.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Gold graduated from the University at California, Berkeley in 1967 where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics, in addition to his Master's degree in Statistics in 1969. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology since 1973. During his graduate program in statistics, he joined the United States Army Reserves, serving in a medical unit, where he was introduced to psychology. He found that he had a knack for it and decided to make it his career once he was honorably discharged; he soon entered the School Psychology graduate program at the University of California, Berkeley, and received his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology in 1978.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Gold has been a longtime member of professional organizations including the California Association of School Psychologists and the National Association of School Psychologists. As an active member of his community, he is the Chair of the Board of Being Adept, a non-profit organization that provides evidence-based curriculum for middle school students to delay and prevent drug and alcohol abuse.

In acknowledgment of his contributions to the field, he has received numerous awards and accolades including being the recipient of the Rotary Club Award for Community service from the town where he works. Additionally, the California Association of School Psychologists twice named him an Outstanding School Psychologist, and he was given the First Educator Award for Outstanding Educators by Reed Union School District.

For those starting in the industry, Dr. Gold advises new school psychologists to "take good care of themselves, not to expect themselves to be perfect, to continue to learn from every new experience." Devoting time to engage in activities that spark your interest is important and necessary to teach or share with students. Dr. Gold also recommends school psychologists to humanize him/herself and "interact in positive, engaging ways with students, to help demystify and destigmatize mental health." Dr. Gold is proud to be open about his identity and experiences and is hopeful that he can be a good role model and safe confidant for students who are seeking to understand their own sexual and gender identity.

In his spare time, Dr. Gold collects stamps and has done so since he was eight years old when he was recovering from polio for months in 1954. He also paints and draws, and devotes his time attending a weekly art class since 1976. From time to time, he also enjoys theater, symphony, and museums to enhance his cultural experience.

Dr. Gold is happily married to his husband, Alan Ferrara, who is a retired nurse. They have been married for 21 years.

To learn more, please visit https://www.reedschools.org/.

