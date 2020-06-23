Allbound Named a Leader in Fifth Consecutive G2 Crowd Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G2Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website, released its Summer 2020 Report on Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software . Allbound continues to surge forward by being titled a leader in Ease of Use in the Summer 2020 Grid Report based on the responses of real users for each of the grid related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"The Partner Relationship Management market is maturing because channel leaders are expecting true channel engagement out of their partner portals," said Daniel Graff-Radford, Chief Executive Officer at Allbound. "By putting channel data directly into the hands of channel managers, we empower these leaders to make better decisions and take actions that help drive partner programs forward every day. We are proud to be named a leader in G2Crowd's Partner Relationship Management category for a fifth time. To see the partnership between us and our customers reflected in positive reviews on G2Crowd is incredibly rewarding."

Allbound achieved a "Leader" ranking on the Summer 2020 Grid Report through positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Partner Relationship Management category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews, Allbound has amassed 86 reviews and a 4.6 star rating out of 5.

Allbound continues to soar above competition based on real customer reviews. Consumers gave Allbound's Ease of Use a 92% with an industry average of 86%, a 95% on Quality of Support with an industry average of 91%, as well as a 86% on Ease of Setup while the industry average is 85%.

Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, of G2 stated: "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

About G2Crowd

G2 , the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .

