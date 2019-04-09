Allbridge Announces Key Additions of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance

RALEIGH, N.C., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading provider of data, video, and voice solutions to Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, announces recent additions to the executive management team—Mike Schaffer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Anthony (Tony) Buglak as VP of Finance and Controller.

Schaffer brings over 25 years of operational finance experience, leadership and process improvement expertise from various Fortune 100 public companies, privately held companies, and private equity portfolio companies. As CFO, he will lead the financial strategy of Allbridge ensuring that all annual objectives are attained while­ overseeing all financial controls and procedures.

Most recently, Schaffer was the CFO for SICOM Systems, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end solutions for quick service and fast casual restaurants. He was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of three companies, bringing extensive knowledge in the areas of M&A, and his experience in strategic planning helped to position SICOM to achieve greater growth and profitablility.

Prior to SICOM, Schaffer held multiple executive level positions including CFO for Scala, a market leader in digital signage software solutions; CFO and Founder of Annexus Mobile Solutions, a commercial equipment leasing company; and Sr. Vice President for GE Capital. Schaffer earned his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and an Executive M.B.A through the GE Financial Management Program.

"Allbridge is the leader in delivering unified technology solutions to the Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education markets. We are persistently looking for innovative options for our customers so they can provide first-class experiences for the end user," said Mike Schaffer, CFO for Allbridge. "I am excited to be part of an organization with such a compelling growth strategy that is focused on offering value-added products and services for our customers."

In the role of VP of Finance and Controller, Buglak will oversee the daily operations of the finance organization for Allbridge. He brings more than 20 years of finance and operations experience to the position; most recently serving as VP of Finance and Controller for Bell & Howell, LLC, an industry-leading technology services and solutions company. Prior to Bell & Howell, Buglak held the position of Financial Controller for Gold's Gym International, Inc.

Buglak has a strong background in public accounting that was developed early in his career during his tenure as a manager with Coopers & Lybrand, known as one of the oldest and most reputable accounting firms in the United States prior to the merger with Price Waterhouse. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

"Mike is a seasoned financial executive who brings tremendous skills to our accounting team, and he will be instrumental in providing the leadership, strategy and finance vision for Allbridge," says Dave O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer for Allbridge. "Tony's diverse skillset and experience complement Mike's and provides the organization with a solid foundation to manage the company's financial well-being and growth strategy."

Allbridge was established when Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream merged in 2018. By combining expertise in data, video, and voice technologies, Allbridge delivers a truly integrated user experience that can scale to meet the property's individual needs, reduce capital expenditures, and free property staff to focus on other internal IT priorities.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information please visit www.allbridge.com.

