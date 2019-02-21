Allbridge Announces Website Launch Following New Brand Unveil

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading provider of data, video and voice solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, announces the launch of their new website, www.allbridge.com.

Formerly Bulk TV, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge was established on a foundation of combined expertise in data, video, and voice technologies. The mission of the combined company is to deliver a truly integrated experience that can scale to meet each property's needs, reduce capital expenditures, and free property staff to focus on other internal IT priorities. The go-forward name and visual identity was announced publicly in November.

In addition to showcasing the Allbridge vision and market positioning, the website features a streamlined design and simple navigation, improved functionality, and enriched thought leadership areas. The content pieces are designed to serve as a resource for users searching to make informed decisions about technology solutions to meet the unique requirements of their business. The website has been optimized to ensure a user-friendly experience for visitors and responsive design across all types of devices.

"The Allbridge.com website conveys our corporate vision to provide innovative technology solutions from a single source provider across all network needs," said Emily Marchbanks, EVP, Marketing for Allbridge. "We believe that industry leading product and service offerings have the power to redefine the relationships between properties and consumers to enhance your business, reduce excess expenditures, and improve staff efficiencies."

Allbridge represents all in-room technology solutions including data, video, and voice as one connected experience and as technology changes, the expectations of guests and residents evolve. Allbridge delivers a seamless experience for property staff and the end user.

The company provides data, video, and voice solutions to more than one million hotel, senior living, and student housing rooms in thousands of properties nationally. The Allbridge brand will continue to represent the legacy companies' reputations for dependability, professionalism, and exceptional customer support.



About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information please visit www.allbridge.com.

SOURCE Allbridge

