Allbridge Redefines In-Room Entertainment with Interactive IPTV Solution

Allbridge Entertainment, powered by its partnership with MCOMS, provides over-the-top (OTT) content, streaming and personalized property information with unique branding opportunities. The new product will be the first of many complementary, in-room enhancements that Allbridge plans to launch in 2019 with the mission to deliver a seamless, connected experience for the end-user.

"Allbridge Entertainment enables hotels to showcase amenities and onsite services while providing endless entertainment options for guests," said Matt Koch, Chief Product Officer for Allbridge. "This new video platform expands our offerings and brings us closer to the vision of a connected guest experience."

As the Hospitality industry evolves, so do the expectations of hotel guests. With Allbridge Entertainment, guests will experience streaming technology and content selections as they would in their own home. Additionally, the product will include an interactive program guide, smart TV capabilities, casting through Chromecast-enabled applications, and video-on-demand (VOD).

Guests will have full access to property information via an interactive guide that is fully customizable, and the property will have the ability to promote onsite services, news, and e-Concierge services for guest requests and reservations.

Bulk TV, DCI Design Communications (DCI), and EthoStream merged to form Allbridge in June 2018. Combining expansive expertise in technology solutions, Allbridge provides data, video, and voice solutions to more than one million rooms nationally. The Allbridge brand will be synonymous with the legacy companies' reputations for dependability, professionalism, and exceptional customer support.

