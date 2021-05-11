Allconnect.com Names Best Towns for Digital Nomads

FORT MILL, S.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect.com, a leading broadband marketplace, today announced results of a new report on the state of internet connectivity in the United States using Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and U.S. Census data.

"Our team spent weeks reviewing and analyzing data on the city level. After compiling information on over 29,000 locations, our analysis revealed a correlation between the fast, reliable internet and where the top towns are located," said Joe Supan, senior content writer for Allconnect.com.

To determine the top cities, we analyzed data on cost, speed and the number of providers in the area, as well as the number of vacation rental properties in the towns.

The report revealed the best places to work remotely tend to be smaller towns, and concentrated in Florida and California. These towns had fast download speeds, a variety of rental options for people traveling from out of town and multiple internet provider options.

Additional findings include:

Many of the towns featured were located in the South, with 57% of the towns coming from 8 Southern states

Of the towns that are located in the South, 62% of those towns are located in Florida

The Northeast and Midwest were the least represented in this listing, with 3 cities featured from both areas of the country

The West was also highly represented in this list, with California having the most towns featured on the list

"By combining several factors, we wanted to paint a full picture of the current state of internet availability and cost. With many adults having more flexibility with their work location, having places with reliable internet speed is a key factor in selecting a remote work location," Supan added.

The full report and methodology can be found here:

https://www.allconnect.com/blog/best-cities-digital-nomads

