Alleghany Corporation Reports 2021 First Quarter -- Notice

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany's 2021 first quarter results is available on Alleghany's website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany has also posted its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value by owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages.

Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital") owns and manages a diverse portfolio of industrial and non-industrial businesses. Alleghany Capital's industrial businesses include: (i) Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc., which provides precision automated machine tool solutions and high-performance carbide end mills and manufactures and services waterjet orifices and nozzles; (ii) R.C. Tway Company, LLC (dba "Kentucky Trailer"), a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry and other markets; (iii) WWSC Holdings, LLC, a structural steel fabricator and erector; and (iv) Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc., a provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete markets. Alleghany Capital's non-industrial businesses include: (i) IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a design, engineering, procurement, construction management and validation service provider focused on the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; (ii) Jazwares, LLC, a global toy and musical instrument company; and (iii) CHECO Holdings, LLC, a hotel management and development company. For additional information about Alleghany Capital, please visit www.alleghanycc.com.

SOURCE Alleghany Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alleghany.com

