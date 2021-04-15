Alleghany Corporation to Host Alleghany Capital Corporation Virtual Investor Meeting on May 14, 2021

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced that it will host an Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital") virtual investor meeting on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and concluding at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include an in-depth presentation by Alleghany Capital executives on its strategy and performance and will also include presentations by leaders of certain of Alleghany Capital's portfolio companies. Presentations by management will be followed by question-and-answer sessions.

The meeting will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance at http://www.alleghany.com in the Events and Presentation section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value by owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages.

Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of non-financial businesses for its parent company, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Alleghany Capital's industrial businesses include: (i) Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc., a holding company focused on the machine tool and consumable cutting tools sectors through Bourn & Koch, Inc., Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc., CID Performance Tooling, and Supermill LLC; (ii) R.C. Tway Company, LLC (dba Kentucky Trailer), a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies for several niche end markets; (iii) WWSC Holdings, LLC, a structural steel fabricator and erector for commercial, industrial, and transportation infrastructure projects; and (iv) Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc., a provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete markets. Alleghany Capital's non-industrial businesses include: (i) Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, a hotel management and development company; (ii) IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a provider of design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and (iii) Jazwares, LLC, a global toy and musical instrument company. For additional information about Alleghany Capital Corporation, please visit www.alleghanycc.com.

SOURCE Alleghany Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alleghany.com

