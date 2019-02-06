Alleghany Corporation To Present At The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced that Weston M. Hicks, its President and chief executive officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 13th at approximately 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available at www.alleghany.com in the Events and Presentations section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) creates value through owning and managing operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., a national underwriter of property and liability specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation engages in and oversees strategic investments and acquisitions.

SOURCE Alleghany Corporation

