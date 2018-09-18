Allegiance Capital Announced as Finalist for "Information Technology Deal of the Year" and "Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Capital Corporation, a Dallas, Texas-based middle-market M&A investment bank, has been announced as a finalist for the "Information Technology Deal of the Year" and "Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor, a leading organization founded in 1998 that recognizes excellence, honors achievement, presents thought leadership and facilitates connections among the world's leading M&A professionals. The winners of the 17th annual M&A Advisor Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 6th at the New York Athletic Club.

This year's finalist accolades for both the "Information Technology Deal of the Year" and "Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year" is represented by dealmaker Todd Viegut, Managing Director at Allegiance Capital. Additionally, Viegut is also a finalist for "Investment Banker of the Year."

"I am honored to be named a Finalist in multiple categories which are filled with some of the most impressive dealmakers from around the world," said Viegut. "The transaction for which we were nominated is the acquisition of Brand Protection Agency (BPA) by Ansira Partners (majority owned by Advent International). I personally was affiliated with BPA throughout its lifecycle as an investor and mentor through Tech Wildcatters, and as an advisor both corporate and M&A," continued Viegut. "The transaction was challenging, but through a structured process we were able to find the right strategic partner, and are pleased that we are being recognized for our hard work."

Connie Mahmood, Co-founder of Allegiance Capital added, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, and even more, we are proud of the successes Allegiance Capital and Todd Viegut have achieved. Being recognized for attaining the highest levels of achievement by our industry peers is no easy feat in today's competitive environment," Mahmood continued. "These accolades showcase the power of the Allegiance Capital platform, staffed with exceptional talent proficient in executing complex M&A transactions including sell-side mandates, financings, and buy-side acquisitions."

