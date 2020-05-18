Allegiant Air Pilots Announce Formation of Teamsters Local 2118

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the pilots at Allegiant Air, Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa and the Teamsters General Executive Board approved the formation of Teamsters Local 2118. There are over 1,100 pilots who will be members of the union which will be headquartered in Las Vegas.

"Allegiant Air has done exceptionally well during the decade and that wouldn't have been possible without the exceptional service of their flight crews," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "The company is in an excellent position to expand market share over the long-term and the formation of Local 2118 will ensure that they continue to receive the membership services and collective bargaining representation that they need during this period of growth."

A low-cost regional carrier, Allegiant Air is one of the ten largest passenger airlines in North America. In addition to representing the flight crews, Teamsters also represent the company's mechanics and dispatchers.

"Over the coming weeks, we will keep the members of Local 2118 informed on developments and how they will be affected by this transition," said Captain Scott Hegland, Local 2118 Trustee and Teamsters International Representative.

"We have had a great experience with Teamsters Local 1224, our previous collective bargaining representative," said Captain Andrew Robles, Local 2118 Trustee. "We have more than doubled in size since we first joined the Teamsters. The timing is right for us to graduate to our own local and the support from the union in helping us do that has been tremendous."

