Allegiant And Las Vegas' Leading Entertainment Venue, T-Mobile Arena, Announce Multi-Year Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ : ALGT ) and T-Mobile Arena announced today a multi-year partnership, designating Allegiant as the "Official Domestic Airline of T-Mobile Arena." The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will connect Las Vegas' hometown airline with the city's leading entertainment venue.

"We're proud to partner with T-Mobile Arena and support the wide-range of entertainment Las Vegas has to offer," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "This big move will allow Allegiant to connect with sports fans and concertgoers in a big way."

In addition to the exclusive designation as the "Official Domestic Airline of T-Mobile Arena," Allegiant will engage with event fans by offering activations at a variety of touchpoints throughout both T-Mobile Arena and the adjacent two-acre Toshiba Plaza.

Dan Quinn, General Manager of T-Mobile Arena, said, "It's an honor to partner with a huge name in travel and a fellow Las Vegas-based powerhouse to create more opportunities for guests to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World. As we continue to bring world-class entertainment to the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant will make it easier for fans to get to Las Vegas for unforgettable concerts, fights and entertainment experiences."

Matthew Bown, Senior Manager of Premium Sales, T-Mobile Arena, said, "As a world-class sports and entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena is committed to creating an environment that delivers unparalleled experiences for all our guests. One of the keys to achieving this goal is to align ourselves with equally dedicated partners like Allegiant who share our mission of delivering unrivaled, one-of-a-kind experiences to fans for years to come."

Since 2001, more than 80 million passengers have flown on Allegiant via nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights to destinations across the country. Travelers can book their entire vacation on Allegiant for less at Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ :ALGT ) is focused on linking travelers to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/ToZT30iauev.

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Park MGM, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city's first professional sports team. The city's newest landmark, recently named the "2017 Venue of the Year" by Billboard Touring" as well as the "Best New Major Concert Venue" by Pollstar Magazine, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council's standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International. For more information, visit the T-Mobile Arena website at www.t-mobilearena.com.

