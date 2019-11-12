Allegiant Announces Five New Routes With One-Way Fares As Low As $55*

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces five new nonstop routes, including two new routes to the Gulf Coast and three new routes to Nashville. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $55.*

"We're excited to continue the phenomenal growth of 2019 by adding five new route options to the Allegiant network," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "We know customers will love having new nonstop travel options out of their hometown airports to fun destinations just in time for spring break and summer vacations."

Three new seasonal routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA):

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning Feb. 13, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55 .*

via International Airport (DSM) – beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Gulfport, Mississippi via Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) – beginning Feb. 15, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55 .*

via Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) – beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning Feb. 14, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $55 .*

One new seasonal route to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD):

Richmond, Virginia via Richmond International Airport (ATW) – beginning Feb. 13, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $65 .*

One new seasonal route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ):

Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning Feb. 13, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $65 .*

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 13, 2019 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

