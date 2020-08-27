Allegiant Announces Seven New Routes With Fares As Low As $29* Each Way

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces seven new nonstop routes, including three new routes to Florida and two to Palm Springs, California. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering fares on the new routes as low as $29* each way.

Also, after a short hiatus, Allegiant will extend its seasonal route connecting Nashville, Tennessee and Bozeman, Montana where travelers are taking advantage of the great outdoors, including Yellowstone National Park. The airline is offering fares on this route as low as $59* each way.

The new seasonal routes to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Southwest Florida include:

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020 with fares as low as $29* each way. Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020 with fares as low as $29* each way.

The new seasonal route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida includes:

Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020 with fares as low as $39* each way.

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International Airport (AZA) in Arizona includes:

Santa Maria, California via Santa Maria Airport (SMX) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020 with fares as low as $29* each way.

The new seasonal routes to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in Southern California include:

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020 with fares as low as $49* each way. Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020 with fares as low as $49* each way.

The new seasonal route to Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado includes:

Provo, Utah via Provo Municipal Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020 with fares as low as $29* each way.

The extension on the seasonal route to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana includes:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 21, 2020 with fares as low as $59* each way.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 29, 2020 for travel by Feb. 8, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

