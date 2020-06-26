Allegiant Expands Health And Safety Commitment By Requiring Customers To Wear Face Masks During All Phases Of Travel

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company today announced that, beginning July 2, customers will be required to wear face masks during all phases of travel, including at the ticket counter, in the gate area, during boarding, on the aircraft and during the flight. This policy update builds on Allegiant's comprehensive health and safety program by bringing an extra layer of protection to customers, crew and team members at Allegiant airports.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, in concert with CDC guidance and medical experts, we have adopted a wide range of policies and procedures to ensure our customers can fly with confidence - from utilizing state-of-the art cleaning and disinfection technologies to providing complimentary Health and Safety Kits to all who travel with us," said Allegiant Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon. "We have found that the vast majority of customers wear masks as a standard practice, but this update adds a layer of assurance and addresses customer needs as communities re-open. We had hoped to see a federal mandate to require face masks, so that all airlines could be uniform in their approach, to avoid customer confusion, and to aid enforcement. In the absence of that, we are taking this next needed step in our own policy."

In early May, Allegiant became the first U.S.-based airline to provide all passengers with complimentary Health and Safety Kits, which include a face mask and cleansing wipes. The airline has strongly encouraged passengers to wear face masks, with most adopting the practice. Allegiant employees are required to wear face masks when they interact with customers.

Customers can use their own face mask or covering, or the mask provided in Allegiant's Health and Safety Kit. Children ages 2 and under are exempt from the new policy, as are passengers with disabilities or documented medical conditions. Passengers will also be allowed to remove face coverings to briefly eat or drink. The new policy is highlighted when customers book their flights, as well as in confirmation and reminder emails ahead of their departure date. Acknowledgement of this policy will also be included in a health questionnaire required at check-in. Customers who do not comply will not be allowed to fly.

Additionally, when booking a flight, customers can request to be notified if a booked flight exceeds 65 percent capacity. If they're not comfortable traveling at that time, they can choose from a number of options, including being rebooked on another flight.

This policy expands Allegiant's comprehensive Going the Distance for Health and Safety program, an integrated approach that includes advanced cleaning protocols, in-cabin air quality, boarding procedures and more.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Allegiant Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

