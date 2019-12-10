Allegiant Honored As One Of The Best Places to Work in 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , recognizing the company as one of the nation's top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

The award, in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. Allegiant achieved an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 for employees' feedback about career opportunities within the company as well as compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance.

Allegiant is number 73 out of the top 100 best workplaces in the U.S. with more than 1,000 employees. Though the company has more than 4,300 employees around the country, it is the only ranked company headquartered in Nevada to make the list. It is also the only low-cost airline to receive the honor.

"We're so proud to receive this recognition, because it comes directly from our employees. It means we are succeeding in our efforts to engage employees and creating a culture where they feel welcomed and valued," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's vice president of people services.

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Competitive wages, travel benefits, community engagement activities and company culture were among the factors that make Allegiant a great company to work for, employees said in their online reviews. Many comments also referred to Allegiant's senior leadership and their openness to progressive and innovative ideas.

Other comments referred to Allegiant's corporate giving philosophy and the company's partnership with Make-A-Wish as qualities that make it such an appealing place to work. Since 2012, Allegiant has partnered with Make-A-Wish, helping to fulfill the wishes of more than 1,800 children. The airline is currently a Wish Champion, recognized for making $1 million in annual contributions.

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm .

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF .

