Allegiant, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Transport Workers Union Issue Joint Statement in Support of Air Carrier Worker Support Extension Act

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) and the unions representing its pilots and flight attendants today issued a joint statement recognizing the introduction of the bicameral Air Carrier Worker Support Extension Act of 2020 in the U.S. Senate by Senators Roger Wicker and Susan Collins, and in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett and Congressman David Joyce. The legislation would extend the airline worker Payroll Support Program (PSP) through March, 2021. Allegiant's 1,000 pilots are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters local 2118 (IBT) and its 1,500 flight attendants by the Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO local 577 (TWU).

"Aviation jobs are critical to a healthy economy – a backbone of our nation's infrastructure and commerce," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO. "With the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on our industry, the CARES Act Payroll Support Program has been critical to our ability to continue to serve those who need to fly, even as we face a still uncertain future. We thank Senators Wicker and Collins, and Representatives Plaskett and Joyce for recognizing the urgency our industry is facing, and for taking swift action on behalf of our 4,500 Allegiant team members, and hundreds of thousands of our industry colleagues."

"An extension of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) is critical to preventing hard-working pilots and aircraft mechanics from having their livelihoods destroyed by legislative standstill; it has bipartisan support and is the right thing to do, both morally and economically," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "This is why we're joining our brothers and sisters in Transport Workers Union Local 577 in demanding that Congress find a way to extend this legislation before October 1."

"For our economy to recover swiftly from the devastation of this pandemic, we must maintain air travel continuity in this country," said Joe Mayfield, president, Transport Workers Union local 577. "Americans from small towns to big cities not only rely on, but deserve to have a world-class transportation system. If we witness a partial dismantling of the aviation network, it will take years for the industry to rebound. Aviation workers are ready at a moment's notice when your sons and daughters are being deployed, and to deliver our emergency first responders when needed. TWU Local 577 appreciates the legislators who are working to pass the Air Carrier Worker Support Extension Act. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters from Teamsters Local 2118 in supporting this crucial legislation."

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Transport Workers Union of America

The Transport Workers Union of America represents over 150,000 members across the airline, railroad, transit, universities, utilities and service sectors

