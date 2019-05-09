Allegiant Reports April 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2019.

"As stated on our last earnings call, we expected to see pressure on load factor in the month of April due to the significant capacity growth between the end of March and the beginning of the Easter travel period," stated Drew Wells Vice President of revenue and planning. "The decline in April's load factor was not outside of our expectations."

Scheduled Service









April 2019 April 2018 Change Passengers 1,268,298 1,154,320 9.9% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,154,056 1,043,019 10.6% Available seat miles (000) 1,425,278 1,227,320 16.1% Load factor 81.0% 85.0% (4.0) pts Departures 9,305 8,221 13.2% Average stage length (miles) 895 884 1.2%

Total System *









April 2019 April 2018 Change Passengers 1,281,143 1,162,680 10.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,170,912 1,053,983 11.1% Available seat miles (000) 1,471,005 1,267,556 16.1% Load factor 79.6% 83.2% (3.6) pts Departures 9,653 8,543 13.0% Average stage length (miles) 891 880 1.3%



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results





$ per gallon April 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.25

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor sports and games to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

