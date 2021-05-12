Allegiant Reports April 2021 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant Travel Company

May 12, 2021, 16:45 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2021.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison


April 2021

April 2019

Change

Passengers

1,009,460

1,268,298

(20.4%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

904,249

1,154,056

(21.6%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,417,235

1,425,278

(0.6%)

Load factor

63.8%

81.0%

(17.2 pts)

Departures

9,408

9,305

1.1%

Average stage length (miles)

868

895

(3.0%)

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison


April 2021

April 2019

Change

Passengers

1,016,688

1,281,143

(20.6%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,447,376

1,471,005

(1.6%)

Departures

9,663

9,653

0.1%

Average stage length (miles)

863

891

(3.1%)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



April 2021

April 2020

Change

Passengers

1,009,460

36,342

2,677.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

904,249

35,179

2,470.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,417,235

182,500

676.6%

Load factor

63.8%

19.3%

44.5pts

Departures

9,408

1,089

763.9%

Average stage length (miles)

868

934

(7.1%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


April 20211

April 2020

Change

Passengers

1,016,688

38,812

2,519.5%

Available seat miles (000)

1,447,376

194,739

643.2%

Departures

9,663

1,189

712.7%

Average stage length (miles)

863

914

(5.6%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

April 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$1.90

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

Also from this source

Terminal Move Sets The Stage For Allegiant's L.A. Expansion...

Allegiant Hiring Nearly 200 Pilots In Response To Increasing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics