Allegiant Reports August 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ : ALGT ) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2018. 

Scheduled Service

August 2018

August 2017

Change

Passengers

1,168,900

1,011,650

15.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,009,746

880,926

14.6%

Available seat miles (000)

1,185,763

1,035,099

14.6%

Load factor

85.2%

85.1%

(0.1 pts)

Departures

8,237

7,247

13.7%

Average stage length (miles)

846

846

(0.0%)

                                                                       

Total System*

August 2018

August 2017

Change

Passengers

1,180,474

1,020,417

15.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,025,444

892,451

14.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,242,178

1,071,445

15.9%

Load factor

82.6%

83.3%

(0.7 pts)

Departures

8,659

7,565

14.5%

Average stage length (miles)

843

839

(0.5%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

August 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.40

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ : ALGT ) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

