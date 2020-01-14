Allegiant Reports December 2019 Traffic

Allegiant Travel Company

Jan 14, 2020, 23:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2019.

Scheduled Service





December 2019

December 2018

Change

Passengers

1,308,341

1,061,552

23.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,165,902

974,429

19.6%

Available seat miles (000)

1,411,107

1,191,089

18.5%

Load factor

82.6%

81.8%

0.8 pts

Departures

9,423

7,678

22.7%

Average stage length (miles)

871

901

(3.3%)





4th Quarter 2019

4th Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

3,516,263

3,183,524

10.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,073,055

2,846,246

8.0%

Available seat miles (000)

3,745,031

3,457,044

8.3%

Load factor

82.1%

82.3%

(0.2 pts)

Departures

25,541

23,017

11.0%

Average stage length (miles)

856

877

(2.4%)





YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Change

Passengers

14,823,267

13,606,103

8.9%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

13,038,003

12,145,601

7.3%

Available seat miles (000)

15,545,818

14,340,674

8.4%

Load factor

83.9%

84.7%

(0.8 pts)

Departures

105,690

96,554

9.5%

Average stage length (miles)

859

875

(1.8%)

Total System*





December 2019

December 2018

Change

Passengers

1,318,872

1,071,403

23.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,453,592

1,222,161

18.9%

Departures

9,742

7,925

22.9%

Average stage length (miles)

868

897

(3.2%)





4th Quarter 2019

4th Quarter 2018

Change

Passengers

3,585,966

3,239,286

10.7%

Available seat miles (000)

3,928,536

3,605,069

9.0%

Departures

27,088

24,300

11.5%

Average stage length (miles)

846

866

(2.3%)





YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Change

Passengers

15,012,149

13,750,199

9.2%

Available seat miles (000)

16,174,240

14,899,874

8.6%

Departures

110,542

101,212

9.2%

Average stage length (miles)

855

868

(1.5%)


*

Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

December 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.18



$ per gallon

4th  quarter 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.18


Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

